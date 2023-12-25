Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks BB property, snaps at Mannara Chopra as she taunts him. Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Ever since Ayesha Khan has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, Munawar Faruqui has been in the spotlight for various reasons. In the latest teaser shared by the makers on social media, a heated arguement broke out between Mannara Chopra and Munawar, after Mannara taunted Ayesha that she came on the show just because of the support of Munawar. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan accuses Munawar Faruqui of lying about staying with son, says ‘cheat karna pattern raha hai’) Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra had an ugly fight in the Bigg Boss house.

Munawar shouts at Mannara

In the latest teaser, Ayesha is seen telling Mannara that she is going ahead in the game in Bigg Boss with the help of two people. In response, Mannara tells Ayesha, "Aap kiska sahara lekar aayi hai? Agle saal aati na individually, jaise unke bahaar ke friend shayad individually bahar se aayegi (With whose support have you arrived here? Next year you come by yourself, like one of his friends who might enter the house on her own)!"

Munawar, who was listening to this conversation, gets triggered by this and confronts Mannara for her comments. "What is wrong with you? Kaun bahar cheez hai (Who is the outside material)?" he shouts at Mannara, even breaking a glass kept on the table, shocking Mannara. The teaser then shows Munawar asking Mannara if she is mad that she is making all these comments at Ayesha like this, and Mannara says that she is not saying anything wrong. Munawar even tells Mannara to shut up in front of everyone in the house.

More details

For the unversed, Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend. In the last episode, Ayesha had refuted the claim that Munawar stayed with his son for six months and said that he and Munawar have been together for the last two months and did not see his son. Last week, Salman had also schooled Munawar for his behaviour towards Mannara Chopra which makes her appear ‘needy and desperate’ in the house.

