Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan accuses Munawar Faruqui of lying about staying with son, says ‘cheat karna pattern raha hai’

Bigg Boss 17: Ever since Ayesha Khan has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, more details about Munawar Faruqui's personal life has been coming out in the open. In the latest episode, Ayesha revealed another detail about Munawar Faruqui's son that shocked other contestants of the show. She refuted the claim that Munawar stayed with his son for six months. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan schools Munawar Faruqui for making Mannara Chopra appear ‘needy and desperate’. Watch) Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan in the Bigg Boss house.

What Ayesha said about Munawar

For the unversed, Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend. In the latest episode, Ayesha was talking with Abhishek, Isha and Samarth and said that she was watching Munawar in the Bigg Boss house and noting down all his lies. She went on to reveal that Munawar's claim of staying with his son for six months is completely a lie. She and Munawar have been together for the last two months and did not see his son. "I heard him saying, he was with his son for 6 months. Do mahine se main apke sath thi... aapka beta aapke saath nahi rehta tha. Last ek hafte pehle bulawa liya tha, mujhe pata toh chale kya ye sab game ke liye kar rahe ho ya nahin," she said.

'Cheat karna pattern raha hai'

She further added, "Ye inka pattern raha hai, cheat karna pattern raha hai proof he mere paas (This is his pattern, cheating is his pattern and I have the proof). From starting it has been his pattern and he accepts it. My point is you are ready to accept it, but are you ready to change it. More than me, what I want or I should get justice, I want people like Munawar should change. Even if there's a change in one person after seeing that habit is not good and you can't play with anyone's feelings, my aim will get fulfilled."

Earlier, Ayesha had lashed out at Munawar for lying about his relationship, and asked whether he was ‘two-timing’ with the women in his life. Salman also schooled Munawar for his behaviour towards Mannara Chopra which makes her appear ‘needy and desperate’ in the house.

