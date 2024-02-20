Vishwak Sen opens up on his rift with Arjun: ‘Wouldn't happen if I was from a film family'

In 2022, actor Vishwak Sen was supposed to star in a film directed by Arjun and starring his daughter, Aishwarya. However, the film landed in controversy when Arjun held a press meet, accusing Vishwak of being unprofessional and cancelling the shoot at the last minute. Vishwak recently opened up about the same in an interview with Rajesh Manne, questioning if the same would’ve happened if he was from a film family. (Also Read: Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary-starrer Gaami’s release date announced) Vishwak Sen was supposed to act in a film directed by Arjun(Instagram)

‘I did not walk out’

Vishwak said that he did not walk out of the project or cancel the shoot, he just wanted it postponed by a day. “I said okay to the film because I was promised it would be a collaborative effort. I did not walk out or cancel the shoot, I wanted to postpone it by a day for some clarity. But I think he felt how can someone like me, with no background, ask him for that. He came to my house to talk to my parents also. I didn’t want to prolong the issue because I’ve realised, one bad day is better than a bad film,” said Vishwak.

‘I paid him back double’

Vishwak also claimed that despite not being obligated to do so, he paid Arjun back double of what he had taken. “I am not answerable to anyone. I have paid back double the amount I have taken. I don’t carry that baggage anymore. I was the one defamed here. You will be treated differently if you don’t have a filmy background. I was also once humiliated by anchor Nagavalli on live TV. That wouldn’t happen to someone with a background. I am just an easy target. But it’s an advantage to others when I react, so I’ve stopped reacting,” he said.

Upcoming work

Vishwak will soon be seen in Karthik Sabareesh’s Gaami, in which he will play an aghora. He is also working in Gangs of Godavari with Krishna Chaitanya. He will also direct a yet-to-be-titled project.

