Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary-starrer Gaami’s release date announced

Vidhyadhar Kagita’s Gaami, starring Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary, finally has a release date. After being in production since 2018, the film will be released on March 8 on Maha Shivaratri. Produced by Karthik Sabareesh under Karthik Kult Kreations, the film will see Vishwak as an aghora. The first look of the film was launched at Comic-Con in Hyderabad recently. (Also Read: Eagle new trailer: Ravi Teja plays an elusive but feared assassin in Karthik Ghattamaneni’s film) Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary in a still from Gaami

Vishwak’s role

Vishwak plays an aghora called Shankar who has a rare condition. The makers described it as his ‘inability to experience any human touch.’ The tagline on the poster also reads, “His biggest fear is human touch. His deepest desire is also human touch.” The film will also explore two other stories, which run parallel.

At a press meet during the release date announcement, Vishwak said, “It took almost five years to make this film and the director has been working on the story for almost a decade. As I worked on the project, I realised that time is this film’s biggest investment. When I said yes, I knew it would take time for this film to be made.”

Talking of his experience while shooting, he said, “I looked so realistic as an aghora that people would approach me when I was shooting outdoors. Some even offered me food. It made me happy because it meant I looked realistic. I am curious how the audience will react to the trailer. It’ll be one of a kind.”

A long journey

Gaami began as a crowd-funded film, with movie buffs initially pooling money to get on floors. The film’s team however refused to reveal the budget the film was made on. In 2018, the team called the film Project Gaami when they released a pitch on YouTube, which went viral back then.

Presented by V Celluloid, Gaami will also star MG Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad in prominent roles. Vishwananth Reddy worked as the cinematographer for the film while Naresh Kumaran worked on the music. The screenplay is penned by Vidyadhar Kagita and Pratyush Vatyam.

