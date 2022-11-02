Internet calls Pathaan's VFX embarrassing, compares it to Saaho: 'Looks like crowd-funded B grade movie from Hollywood'

A teaser for Pathaan was finally launched on Wednesday on the 57th birthday of actor Shah Rukh Khan. While many praises the action sequences, Shah Rukh gritty and Deepika Padukone's glamorous looks, many were also put off by the bad visual effects in some of the later sequences. (Also read: Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan makes men explode with his kicks, Deepika Padukone looks surreal. Watch)

In one particular scene, Shah Rukh is seen flying with the help of a fancy jetpack. The focus of the scene is still on the ground and Shah Rukh Khan appears quite blurry, giving the scene a weird, unfinished look. Many even compared it to a similar scene from Prabhas' Saaho from 2018, which looked a little better than this.

Someone shared the scenes from both movies on Reddit. “This was embarrassing. Compared to 4 year older Saaho,” read the post title. “Why did they have to include this. It will get memed and might ruin its hype. Beast also got trolled for this type of s**t. Such an unnecessary sequence. Somebody tell them modern warfare doesn't mean people flying on Jetpack,” read a comment on the post. “Vfx is embarrassing,” read another comment. Someone else wrote, “NGL, Pathan teaser looked like a crowd-funded B grade Action movie from Hollywood.”

Saaho was also trending on Twitter on Wednesday with more than 15K tweets. “After watching this #PathaanTeaser my respect on #saaho increased by 100000 times,” read a tweet. “Credits style towards the end also seemed copied from #Saaho Anything which is not copied in #PathaanTeaser ? Highly disappointed!! Why Why Why??” read a tweet.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, who made 2019's biggest hit War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film was also a spy action thriller with high octane stunts. He will also be directing Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter. It will also be an action movie.

