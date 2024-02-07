Eagle new trailer: Ravi Teja plays an elusive but feared assassin in Karthik Ghattamaneni’s film

The makers of Karthik Gattamaneni’s Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar-starrer Eagle unveiled the film’s second trailer on Wednesday, ahead of its release on February 9. The over-one-minute-long trailer gives a further glimpse of what the film will be like. (Also Read: Eagle trailer released: Ravi Teja plays a wanted man on a mission) Ravi Teja in a still from Eagle

The trailer

Directors Anil Ravipudi, Bobby and Harish Shankar released a series of tweets teasing the trailer’s release. The video itself showcases Ravi as an elusive yet feared assassin, apart from introducing the other characters in the story. The previous trailer had begun with Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran’s characters discussing Ravi’s character. He plays a ruthless assassin on a mission who has transacted in Turkey, Germany and Japan. The dialogues in the trailer describe just how unforgiving he is.

The cast and crew

Manibabu Karanam of Karthikeya 2 fame has penned the dialogues of Eagle. Director Karthik has also taken up editing duties apart from directing and writing the story. He penned the screenplay with Manibabu Karanam and shares cinematography credits with Kamil Plocki and Karm Chawla. Davzand has composed the music for the film. Eagle also stars Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, Praneeta Patnaik, Ajay Ghosh, Srinivas Reddy, Bhasha, Siva Narayana, Mirchi Kiran, Nitin Mehta, Dhruva, Edward, Maddy, Zara, and Akshara in key roles.

Upcoming work

Apart from Eagle, Ravi is teaming up with director Harish Shankar. The film will be an official Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid. The film, titled Mr Bachchan, will also star Bhagyashri in the lead role. Ravi’s career has seen ups and downs since the 2021 film Krack was a massive hit. The film became one of the few films people thronged to the theatres during the Covid-19 pandemic. His next films, the 2022 releases Khiladi and Ramarao on Duty, failed to make a mark but Dhamaka and the 2023 film Tiger Nageswara Rao brought him success despite Ravanasura’s failure.

