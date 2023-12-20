Eagle trailer released: Ravi Teja plays a wanted man on a mission

The makers of director Karthik Gattamaneni’s upcoming film, Eagle, released the trailer on Wednesday. Billed to be an action thriller, the film sees Ravi Teja in the lead role. The 2-minute-11-second long trailer gives a glimpse into what the film will be like. It also introduces various characters in the film. (Also Read: Ravi Teja in and as Mr Bachchan; Twitter calls him 'real fanboy' of Amitabh Bachchan) Ravi Teja and the cast of Eagle

The trailer

The trailer begins with Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran in a serious conversation about a wanted man. Ravi is introduced as a ruthless assassin on a mission, someone who has transacted in Turkey, Germany and Japan. The actor can even intriguingly be seen in two different avatars, without much explanation. In one of his looks, he appears intense and rugged with a beard and long hair. In another, he sports a clean-shaven look and is dressed more contemporarily. Kavya Thapar plays his love interest in the film. At the end of the trailer, Ravi says, “God is not good, he is stubborn.”

The team

Dialogues for Eagle have been penned by Manibabu Karanam, who previously worked on Karthikeya 2. Karthik is also editing the film apart from directing and writing the story. He penned the screenplay along with Manibabu Karanam and shared cinematography credits with Kamil Plocki and Karm Chawla. Davzand has composed the music for the film.

Apart from Navdeep, Anupama and Kavya, Srinivas Avasarala and Madhubala seem to play key roles in the film. Praneeta Patnaik, Ajay Ghosh, Srinivas Reddy, Bhasha, Siva Narayana, Mirchi Kiran, Nitin Mehta, Dhruva, Edward, Maddy, Zara, and Akshara play supporting roles. Eagle is slated to hit screens on January 13 next year on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Upcoming work

Apart from Eagle, Ravi Teja is teaming up with director Harish Shankar. The film will be an official Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid. The film, titled Mr Bachchan, will also star Bhagyashri in the lead role.

