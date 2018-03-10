Krishnarjuna Yuddham teaser: Catch Nani’s swag in double role

Nani is playing a double role in his upcoming movie, Krishnarjuna Yuddham. The teaser presents him as Krishna, a lungi-clad youth and Arjuna, a guitar-playing casanova. The teaser dedicates ample time to both the characters, and shows their range from green farms to scintillating cruise parties. Not shying away from discussing their love life, they talk about ways to win girls. The girls happen to be Anupama Parameswaran and Rukhshar Mir. We also see the two of them chasing people in different settings. But the video doesn’t answer some vital questions.How the two individuals are connected? It very smartly hides the actor playing the antagonist.

So, will they be fighting each other? We will have to wait and see.

The film is written and directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens. The music for the film is scored by Hip Hop Tamizha, while the cinematography is by Karthik Ghattamaneni. This movie is expected to release early April.

Nani was last seen in his production venture Awe, in which he lent voice to a gold fish. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Nagarjuna in a film, for which the pre-production work is underway.

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

