Woman warns against quitting a stable job for a career switch: ‘Unemployment hurts more than a breakup’

A woman’s advice to professionals considering quitting their jobs to prepare for a career switch has sparked a discussion on social media. She cautioned employees against giving up their financial security unless they have sufficient savings, discipline and a clear plan to remain productive during the transition. A woman advised employees to keep their jobs while preparing for better career opportunities. (Instagram/inbecoming_)

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The woman shared the video on her Instagram account, @inbecoming_, after receiving several messages from people who said their current jobs left them with little time to prepare for better opportunities.

‘Do not leave your stable job’ “Should you leave your job and prepare for a switch? This is a question that I get very often in my DMs that we are not getting time to prepare. Should we leave our job and then prepare? The answer to this is, no,” she said in the clip.

She added, “You should never leave your job that is securing you financially to prepare for something that you don't know how long it is going to take, right? If you are not somebody who is very disciplined in their life, you should never leave your job.”

According to her, leaving employment can also affect a person’s routine and sense of direction. “Second, you will lose your sense of purpose if you leave a job. The moment you leave a job maybe you will enjoy it for two weeks, let's say, and after that, you will lose a sense of purpose,” she said.

“And once a human being loses a sense of purpose, all kinds of stuff, be it romantic relationships, be it your family problems, everything, everything comes into your head. It starts to haunt you,” she continued.

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She concluded by advising people to manage their time and prepare alongside their existing jobs. “So, if you are not somebody who is utterly disciplined, have a good financial backing, and is somebody who is self-driven, who is not going to lose the purpose of his life or her life, if they are jobless, do not, do not, do not leave your stable job. Try to manage time and prepare.”

The text overlaid on the video read, “Unemployment hurts more than a breakup.” Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Assess yourself before taking such a step like quitting your job that’s paying your bills and be completely honest with yourself.”

Watch the clip here: