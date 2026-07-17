Man claims it cost him ₹74 lakh to quit government job for IIM-A, explains how

Earlier this year, Amit Soni left his government job to pursue an MBA at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad — widely acknowledged to be one of the country’s premier management schools. In an Instagram video, he has now opened up about the very real cost of quitting a government job to go back to school. Amit Soni left his government job to join IIM-Ahmedabad. (Instagram/@amitsoni_iima)

“ ₹74 Lakhs. That’s what it cost me to quit a government job — the same day I got into IIM Ahmedabad,” claimed Soni, who used to be an SSB Assistant Commandant on the Indo-Nepal Border.

The cost breakdown According to the IIM-A student, the ₹74 lakh figure he mentioned included the IIM tuition fee, his resignation bond, and the "opportunity cost" of giving up a year's salary and perks.

Soni said the fee for the one-year Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPX) at IIM Ahmedabad came to ₹37.10 lakh. He estimated spending another ₹4.5 lakh on the programme's international immersion component and around ₹2.5 lakh on living expenses during the year.

He added that resigning from his government job required him to pay a bond amount of ₹9.80 lakh. These made up the direct, assured costs of joining IIM-A.

The biggest indirect cost, according to him, was the ₹20 lakh he calculated as the opportunity cost of foregoing a year's salary and employment benefits.