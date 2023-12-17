First look poster: Ravi Teja in and as Mr Bachchan; Twitter calls him 'real fanboy' of Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar are working together again and on Sunday, the makers announced the title of their new movie with a first look poster. The upcoming Telugu film has been officially titled Mr Bachchan. Ravi Teja, who is a big fan of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, imitates his ‘favourite’ star in the first look. Also read: Ravi Teja’s film with Gopichand to not go on-floors as planned, project put on hold indefinitely; here’s why Mr Bachchan first look poster features Ravi Teja in a different avatar.

Mr Bachchan first look

Sitting on a two-wheeler with shades on, Ravi Teja gives a serious look in his first Mr Bachchan poster. He sports long moustache and a haircut resembling Amitabh Bachchan of the 70s and 80s. Behind him is an abstract caricature of Amitabh and a cinema hall with people standing in front of it. ‘Naam Tho Suna Hoga (You must have heard my name)’, which is a line of Amitabh's, is written on the poster.

Ravi Teja took to X to share his Mr Bachchan look. He tweeted Amitabh Bachchan's famous line along with the poster, "Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab (sir)." Reacting to his look, a fan wrote, "Cannot wait." A second said, "Real fanboy anna (brother)... all the best." Another said, “My two favourites…”

About Mr Bachchan

The project will mark Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's collaboration for the third time; the duo previously worked together on Shock and Mirapakay. Bhagyashri Borse of Yaariyan 2 fame is set to make her Telugu film debut as a lead in Mr Bachchan. The Harisha Shankar film is scheduled for a 2024 release. TG Vishwa Prasad will bankroll the project with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer. Mickey J Meyer will score the music.

Ravi Teja's latest projects

In October, actor Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon made her film debut with the Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja. Directed by Vamsee, the period action thriller also featured Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Murali Sharma.

In the coming months, Ravi Teja will be seen in Eagle, which is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni. Eagle will hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

