Director Harish Shankar slams Netflix, talks about language barrier ‘with non-Telugu heads’: ’It’s becoming tough for…'

Filmmaker Harish Shankar, best known for Telugu films such as Gabbar Singh and DJ, took to Twitter to slam streaming giant Netflix India as he feels there’s a serious language barrier while dealing with their executives. He requested Netflix to appoint representatives who can understand the language so that there’s no communication gap during narrations. (Also Read | Pooja Hegde sends organic mangoes to Harish Shankar, filmmaker thanks her for ‘sweet’ gesture)

“Dear @NetflixIndia when you approach for Telugu content please appoint someone from Telugu states in the content department…… It’s becoming very tough for many to deal with Non-Telugu heads while narrations …. Hope you consider my request!!!” Harish tweeted.

Many people in the comments section agreed with Harish’s grouse. A person wrote, “Netflix, this is very concerning, most of the artists from India are well-versed in their native language, so you are already missed out great products. Until you resolve this issue you can’t grow in India, irrespective of your 'mobile only' offers or movie release plans.”

Another tweet read, “Director Harish Shankar raises an extremely important issue especially when it comes to Netflix/ Amazon. They don’t have a full grasp of what they are actually buying! TV+OTT companies like Star, Zee, Sony have local heads in all leading languages.”

Harish Shankar is gearing up to reunite with Pawan Kalyan for the upcoming Telugu film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film marks his reunion after eleven years with Pawan. The duo had previously worked together in Gabbar Singh, the Telugu remake of Dabangg.

Harish’s next film with Pawan Kalyan is rumoured to be a remake of the Tamil film, Theri. The project was officially launched last December in a pooja ceremony. Following the launch, several fans took to Twitter to react to the rumours about the film being a remake. They wrote to Harish and requested that the film should have an original story.

The film’s crew includes cinematographer Ayananka Bose, who earlier collaborated with Harish Shankar for the Allu Arjun-starrer Duvvada Jagannadham, art director Anand Sai, editor Chota K Prasad, music composer Devi Sri Prasad and action choreographers Ram-Lakshman.

Netflix earlier this week announced their upcoming Telugu film titles which will stream post their theatrical release. The list includes Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, Nani’s Dasara, Sundeep Krishan’s Buddy, Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka, and Tillu Square.

