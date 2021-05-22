Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pooja Hegde sends organic mangoes to Harish Shankar, filmmaker thanks her for ‘sweet’ gesture
Pooja Hegde has urged people to watch the full interview.
Pooja Hegde has urged people to watch the full interview.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde sends organic mangoes to Harish Shankar, filmmaker thanks her for ‘sweet’ gesture

  • Actor Pooja Hegde has been sending farm-grown, organic mangoes to her friends in Telugu film industry, the most recent recipient being her Duvvada Jagannadham director Harish Shankar.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST

Actor Pooja Hegde, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, has been sending farm-grown mangoes to her friends from Telugu film fraternity. She recently sent a crate to Telugu director Harish Shankar, who thanked her for the ‘sweet’ gesture.

Harish Shankar and Pooja had worked together in Telugu films, Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ and Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Harish took to Instagram and wrote: “Thanks a lot @hegdepooja for the “sweet “gesture! Am sure you know “Man goes” to the right place.”

He also shared a picture of the crate of mangoes and Pooja’s note.

Pooja’s note to Harish read: “Some aam for the not so aam aadmi! Haha. Hello sir! Hope you enjoy these yummy, organic mangoes from my friend’s farm. Hope all is well on your end. See you soon!! Love, Pooja Hegde.”

Pooja was last seen on screen in Telugu action comedy Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, starring Allu Arjun.

Harish Shankar, meanwhile, is gearing to commence work on his Telugu project with Pawan Kalyan. The duo had previously worked together in Telugu actioner Gabbar Singh, a remake of Dabangg.


ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
pooja hegde duvvada jagannadham

Related Stories

Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya.
Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya.
telugu cinema

Actor thanks Chiranjeevi for donating 2 lakh for kidney transplant

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • In a video, actor Ponnambalam is seen thanking Chiranjeevi for helping him. Few days back, Chiranjeevi had come to the rescue of actor Pavala Syamala and offered 1 lakh as aid.
READ FULL STORY
Shruti Haasan used her sauna at home as a dubbing studio.
Shruti Haasan used her sauna at home as a dubbing studio.
bollywood

Shruti Haasan’s home sauna doubles up as dubbing studio: ‘Such strange times’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Shruti Haasan found a way to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. She converted her sauna at home into a dubbing studio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.