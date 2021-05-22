Pooja Hegde sends organic mangoes to Harish Shankar, filmmaker thanks her for ‘sweet’ gesture
- Actor Pooja Hegde has been sending farm-grown, organic mangoes to her friends in Telugu film industry, the most recent recipient being her Duvvada Jagannadham director Harish Shankar.
Actor Pooja Hegde, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, has been sending farm-grown mangoes to her friends from Telugu film fraternity. She recently sent a crate to Telugu director Harish Shankar, who thanked her for the ‘sweet’ gesture.
Harish Shankar and Pooja had worked together in Telugu films, Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ and Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Harish took to Instagram and wrote: “Thanks a lot @hegdepooja for the “sweet “gesture! Am sure you know “Man goes” to the right place.”
He also shared a picture of the crate of mangoes and Pooja’s note.
Pooja’s note to Harish read: “Some aam for the not so aam aadmi! Haha. Hello sir! Hope you enjoy these yummy, organic mangoes from my friend’s farm. Hope all is well on your end. See you soon!! Love, Pooja Hegde.”
Pooja was last seen on screen in Telugu action comedy Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, starring Allu Arjun.
Harish Shankar, meanwhile, is gearing to commence work on his Telugu project with Pawan Kalyan. The duo had previously worked together in Telugu actioner Gabbar Singh, a remake of Dabangg.
