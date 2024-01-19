Ravi Teja's Eagle vies for solo release to avoid clash with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Yatra 2

When five films were about to clash at the box office for Sankranthi, filmmaker Dil Raju had spoken to the makers with Ravi Teja-starrer Eagle agreeing to drop out of the race. Back then, Raju had promised a solo release to whoever agreed to drop out and Eagle team had picked February 9 as their new release date. The issue? Sundeep Kishan’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Jiiva’s Yatra 2 had already announced their release around the same date, even though Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Square agreed to drop out. (Also Read: Ravi Teja’s Eagle drops out of Sankranthi race for the ‘welfare of Telugu cinema’) Yatra 2, Eagle and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will clash at the box office in February

Eagle vies for solo release

The makers of Eagle wrote a letter to the Telugu Film Chamber, requesting a solo release as promised. In the letter shared by Gulte, they wrote, “I am writing to formally address a matter of significance concerning the release of the movie Eagle, initially scheduled for the 13th of January 2024 in theaters. The chamber conveyed in a meeting and asked us to have one of the producers postpone the movie. Honoring the chamber’s decision, we postponed the movie’s release date. (sic)”

They added, “By taking the assurance from the chamber we will get a solo date. As the chamber acknowledged in the press meet held by the chamber. Unfortunately, we have been seeing more releases every day and we request you to take this matter off and give us a solo release. (sic)” Tillu Square producer Naga Vamsi was consulted regarding the new release date, but the other filmmakers claim they were not.

‘No one contacted us’

Sundeep was recently asked about the clash when he was promoting his upcoming release at a press meet. He said, “I wanted my film to release on Sankranthi too because it has horror, magic, fantasy - something kids would enjoy. But there were too many releases and we thought it wouldn’t be the right time. We even coordinated with the Tillu Square team before announcing this release date.”

He added, “I have immense respect for Ravi Teja, I am his fan too. However, no one consulted with us before promising his team a solo release. This date is very important to us and many things are at stake. If anyone contacts us, we will discuss the date with them.” The makers of Jiiva, Mammootty-starrer Yatra 2 also haven’t acknowledged the clash and are promoting their film’s release on February 8.

