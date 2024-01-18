Ooru Peru Bhairavakona trailer: Sundeep Kishan headlines a fantasy thriller with a touch of romance

Director Vi Anand and actor Sundeep Kishan team up for the second time for a fantasy thriller titled Ooru Peru Bhairavakona after the 2015 film Tiger. The trailer of the fantasy thriller was launched by the filmmakers on Thursday, adding to the curiosity that the song Nijame Ne Chebutunna from the film had already generated. (Also Read: Kavya Thapar: I keep a very open mind and don’t restrict myself) Sundeep Kishan in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

The trailer

The trailer begins with Sundeep’s character describing his feelings for Varsha Bollamma's as Nijame Ne Chebutunna plays in the background. However, things take a turn when the focus shifts to Bhairavakona, described by the narrator as “Garuda Puranam lo mayamaina aa nalugu page lu ee Bhairavakona (Bhairavakona is the four pages that have gone missing from Garuda Puranam)” We’re also shown how the protagonist is willing to bet anything for his love and how he becomes powerful once he finds a magic staff. Kavya Thapar can also be seen briefly in the trailer, though what she plays isn’t revealed.

The team

Dialogues for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona have been penned by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana. The cinematography is by Raj Thota and the music, background score is by Shekar Chandra. Chota K Prasad has taken up editing while A Ramanjayenyulu is the art director. The film’s release was postponed multiple times but it’s finally set to hit screens on February 9. The film will clash with Karthik Gattamneni’s Ravi Teja-starrer Eagle upon release. Incidentally, that film also stars Kavya Thapar as one of the leads. Eagle’s release was postponed from Sankranthi, and the makers of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona refused to defer release despite the clash.

Upcoming work

Sundeep was last seen in Michael in 2023 and in a key role in Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller which released this Sankranthi. The Telugu version of the film will release on January 25. He will also share the screen with Dhanush again for #D50, with Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others as his co-stars.

