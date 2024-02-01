Karthikeya 2's Nikhil Siddhartha, wife Pallavi pose together in cute pic from 'traditional' baby shower. See post

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Pallavi Varma are expecting their first child together. They married in Hyderabad in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Nikhil, who was seen in the 2022 Telugu hit film Karthikeya 2, officially announced Pallavi's pregnancy on Instagram. Also read: Nikhil Siddhartha apologies to fans for his film Spy Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife Pallavi are going to become parents soon.

Nikhil Siddhartha's baby post

Sharing a photo of himself and Pallavi from the baby shower ceremony, Nikhil Siddhartha seeked blessings from fans and followers on Instagram. To-be-mom Pallavi wore a peach and golden saree with heavy jewellery in the happy photo.

Calling it a glimpse inside Pallavi's 'traditional' baby shower, Nikhil Siddhartha wrote in the caption, "Seemantham... traditional Indian form of baby shower. Pallavi and me are happy to announce that our first baby is expected very soon (baby boy and baby girl emojis). Please send in your blessings (folded hand emoji)."

Fans and friends took to the comments section to extend their best wishes to the to-be-parents. One commented on Nikhil Siddhartha's Instagram post, "Waiting to see the cutie pie." A fan also wrote, “Such a beautiful moment. May God bless you both with a cutest and healthiest baby.”

More about the pregnancy

Earlier in November 2023, a reliable source had told Hindustan Times that Nikhil Siddhartha was about to become a father. The source had said, “I spoke to Nikhil last night and he was overjoyed with happiness at the news. He told me vadina (sister-in-law) is pregnant and they are looking forward to being parents. They have been wanting to expand their family for a while now and Nikhil believes recent years have brought him nothing but joy, and this is just the cherry on top.”

In November 2022, there were rumours that the couple had parted ways, but the actor had shut down the separation rumours by sharing a romantic picture of his wife on social media at the time.

