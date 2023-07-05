Nikhil Siddhartha apologies to fans for his film Spy. Here's why

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest film Spy didn't perform as well as expected at the box office. The actor, known for films such as Karthikeya 2 and 18 pages, has now issued an apology to fans. In his long note, Nikhil also addressed the poor quality of his recent film as he apologised for overseas shows of the Telugu movie being cancelled. Spy, directed by Garry BH, was released on June 29 amid mixed-to-negative reviews. Also read: Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha on film outdoing Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan Nikhil Siddhartha in a still from Spy.

Last year, Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu film Karthikeya 2 had fared better than Hindi films such as Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. On Wednesday, Nikhil took to Twitter and issued a statement about his latest film Spy not being able to release across India, as was announced earlier, and also thanked his Telugu fans for watching Spy in theatres. The film received mixed reviews and didn't manage to perform as per expectations after a registering a good opening.

Nikhil Siddhartha's tweet

Nikhil tweeted along with his note, "Straight from the heart... A promise from me to every cinema loving audience..." In his note, he wrote, "Hello, I genuinely thank everyone of you for thronging the theatres of Spy and giving me the highest opening of my career at the box office. It gives me immense happiness to know the amount of trust you all have in me."

It was earlier reported that Spy will be releasing in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in addition to Telugu. However, Nikhil has now announced that Spy will not be releasing in multiple languages, and apologised to his fans for the same.

Nikhil Siddhartha's apology to fans

He further wrote in his note, "However, it pains me to inform you all that the movie did not have a proper multi-language release across India for contract/content delay issues, which also led to 360 Telugu premiere shows overseas being cancelled. I apologise to all Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam audiences and promise that after Karthikeya 2 it will be our next three upcoming films that will be in theatres in all languages perfectly finished and released on time. I also promise every Telugu movie lover who trusts me that from now on we will never compromise on quality, no matter what the pressures are and will only make sure a finished, checked and fantastic product is given to you all."

About Spy

Directed by Garry BH, it revolves around a RAW agent named Jai, who unravels the connection between an arms dealer and the secrets of the renowned freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandrabose. Rana Daggubati has a cameo appearance in the film, which features Iswarya Menon opposite Nikhil Siddhartha.

