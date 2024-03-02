Rihanna, the queen of R&B and pop, rocked Jamnagar on March 1 with her stunning performance. The Barbadian singer left the audience breathless as she took the stage by storm, belting out her back-to-back hits. Despite not performing live for seven years, the singer stunned everyone with her aura. However, viewers were shocked to notice her dancing barefoot. Rihanna Performs Barefoot at Anant Ambani’s Party in India and the reason shows her ‘queen attitude’(Pic Credit-X)

Rihanna performs barefoot at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities

Dressed in a flowing fluorescent green bodycon ensemble accentuated with a shimmering gown, Rihanna graced the stage barefoot. Her attire blended seamlessly with the opulent setting filled with around 1200 guests, perfectly synchronized with her backup dancers.

As per an eyewitness who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, "Rihanna performed for about 40 minutes at the pre-wedding. She was happy to be back performing with a smile. She had her own energy and aura onstage. While singing 'Diamonds' she had fireworks in the background, which was the cherry on top."

On being asked why the Wild Things singer opted to perform barefoot, the source added, “She performed barefoot, which was an homage to the Indian culture. She didn't have any wardrobe changes but added a pink cap at the end of her performance."

What makes Rihanna’s India performance so special?

Rihanna's respect for Indian values and cultures was evident throughout her performance, leaving the entire Western crowd shocked by her comeback and delivering a Super Bowl halftime-worthy performance in India. There were many notable aspects of her show, which also marked her first performance in the country. Additionally, she opted for more covered attire, whether during her live stage performance or her airport appearances.

Rihanna's performance, delivering fan favorites such as We Found Love" and "B**** Better Have My Money, was truly top-notch. She arrived earlier in the week, bringing crates filled with her luggage and staging equipment. The singer reportedly charged around $6 million for the appearance!

During her performance, Rihanna combined elements of her fast-paced Super Bowl routine with dance steps that she had learned from choreographer Parris Goebel. In the same order as she did in February of last year, she sang Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up, and Pose. After the final song, the Ambani family came out on stage with her for an adorable hug and picture.