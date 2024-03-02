Rihanna rocks Jamnagar with Wild Things: Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party goes RiRi: Watch

Rihanna rocked the stage in India on Friday night with her amazing performance. The popstar, who came for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, is now the talk of the internet. Amidst the opulent setting and lavish festivities, Rihanna's performance set the evening ablaze, thrilling the audience with her chart-topping hits and powerful stage presence. Take a look. Rihanna performs in India at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding(X)

Rihanna performs in India

Jamnagar witnessed an electrifying spectacle as global music sensation Rihanna took center stage at Anant Ambani (youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani) and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding celebration, transforming the event into an unforgettable RiRi concert in India. The Barbadian singer was seen belting out some of her all-time hits including Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, Wild Things, and so on.

Rihanna’s performance highlights

Dazzling in a fluorescent green bodycon ensemble accentuated with a shimmering gown, Rihanna gracefully mingled with prominent guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding festivities.

The songstress behind "Wild Things" expressed gratitude to the Ambani family during her on-stage address. She remarked, "Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honor of Anant and Radhika’s wedding... Thank you for having me here." Continuing, she conveyed her well wishes, saying, “May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.”

It's reported that the famous singer asked for more than 50 crore rupees for her show. On February 29, she traveled to Jamnagar, Gujarat, with her team and a noticeable 12-foot suitcase. For those unaware, Beyoncé graced the stage at the 2018 wedding of Isha Ambani, the sister of Anant Ambani. Among the notable American guests attending the pre-wedding festivities were Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accompanied by his wife, Priscilla Chan. Also in attendance were prominent figures like Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, former BP CEO Bob Dudley, Ivanka Trump, daughter of the former US President, along with Sundar Pichai and Bob Iger.