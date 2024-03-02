Priyanka Chopra to play a pirate in new film The Bluff opposite Karl Urban; Nick Jonas reacts

Actor Priyanka Chopra has announced her new film titled, The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, Priyanka shared a screenshot of a Deadline.com article. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares a mirror selfie; says she's ‘finally going back to work’) Priyanka Chopra with star in a new film with Karl Urban.

Priyanka announces her new film

Priyanka didn't caption the post but just added a quote by Mark Twain on pirates. It read, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain." She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories with red heart and folded hands emojis.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nick reacts to Priyanka's announcement

Re-sharing the post on his Instagram, her husband-singer Nick Jonas tagged her and added fire emojis. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “You're on fire, my queen @priyankachopra I am so proud of you, lets conquer it all way to go love always proud.”

Re-sharing the post on his Instagram, Nick Jonas added fire emojis.

Fans react to Priyanka's post

A comment read, "Priyanka Chopra should play Wonder Woman." A person said, "I am so excited for this Priyanka." An Instagram user said, "Omg with Karl Urban!! Yes, go girl!!" Another fan wrote, "This is very cool . So happy for you, Priyanka."

About The Bluff

As per Deadline, The Bluff, being directed by Frank E Flowers, is an AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios film. Frank also co-wrote the screenplay for The Bluff with Joe Ballarini. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

According to the report, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. It is likely to have a spring production in Australia. The producers include Priyanka along with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco; Cinestar Pictures’ Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana. Executive producers are AGBO’s Kassee Whiting; Cinestar Pictures’ Zoe Saldana; Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schumacher; Ballarini; and Frank.

This is the second collaboration of Priyanka with Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO after last year’s global franchise Citadel. Following its April 28 release, the spy thriller starring Priyanka and Richard Madden became Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the US and fourth most-watched worldwide. Season 2 of the series will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director and AGBO executive producing.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Recently, Priyanka joined the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. Apart from this, she will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place