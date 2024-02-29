 Priyanka Chopra shares a mirror selfie; says she's ‘finally going back to work’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares a mirror selfie; says she's ‘finally going back to work’

Priyanka Chopra shares a mirror selfie; says she's ‘finally going back to work’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 29, 2024 10:33 AM IST

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to give fans an update. She had been on a break from work for a while now.

Priyanka Chopra is ready to get back to work. On Thursday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself in workout gear, writing that she’s ready to be back on sets. In the picture, Priyanka looks as fit as ever as she radiates that post-workout glow. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic as she shares then-and-now pics of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas reacts)

Priyanka Chopra shared that she's 'finally' going back to work(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra shared that she's 'finally' going back to work(Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's post

Dressed in a grey-toned sports bra and matching shorts, Priyanka clicked the mirror selfie with her hair up in a messy do. She wrote, “It’s giving… finally going back to work energy.” Fans were thrilled to see her share that she’s getting back to work. “Mother is back!!” wrote one fan, sharing the actor's selfie on X, while another wrote in all caps, “Everyone cheered, Priyanka is back to a movie set (sic)."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Spending time at home

Lately, Priyanka has been spending time with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. “Time really flies. starting the week right. (sic)” she wrote on Monday, sharing adorable selfies with Malti. Less than a week ago, she also took her daughter on her first hike, writing, “The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

Upcoming work

While Priyanka didn’t reveal what project she’s currently working on, she will soon be seen in the English film Heads of State. The Ilya Naishuller-directorial will see her share the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. She also gave the nod to star in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

She has also come on-board as an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary, To Kill A Tiger. “This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the news.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On