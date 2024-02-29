Priyanka Chopra shares a mirror selfie; says she's ‘finally going back to work’

Priyanka Chopra is ready to get back to work. On Thursday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself in workout gear, writing that she’s ready to be back on sets. In the picture, Priyanka looks as fit as ever as she radiates that post-workout glow. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic as she shares then-and-now pics of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas reacts) Priyanka Chopra shared that she's 'finally' going back to work(Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's post

Dressed in a grey-toned sports bra and matching shorts, Priyanka clicked the mirror selfie with her hair up in a messy do. She wrote, “It’s giving… finally going back to work energy.” Fans were thrilled to see her share that she’s getting back to work. “Mother is back!!” wrote one fan, sharing the actor's selfie on X, while another wrote in all caps, “Everyone cheered, Priyanka is back to a movie set (sic)."

Spending time at home

Lately, Priyanka has been spending time with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. “Time really flies. starting the week right. (sic)” she wrote on Monday, sharing adorable selfies with Malti. Less than a week ago, she also took her daughter on her first hike, writing, “The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

Upcoming work

While Priyanka didn’t reveal what project she’s currently working on, she will soon be seen in the English film Heads of State. The Ilya Naishuller-directorial will see her share the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. She also gave the nod to star in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

She has also come on-board as an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary, To Kill A Tiger. “This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the news.

