Priyanka Chopra turns executive producer for Oscar-nominated To Kill a Tiger as Netflix prepares to launch film globally

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a post on Instagram as she joined the team of Oscar-nominated To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer. This comes as Netflix has announced the streaming of the feature documentary globally on its platform. (Also Read | Who is Nisha Pahuja? Meet To Kill a Tiger's Indian-origin director, whose film is nominated for Oscars 2024) Priyanka Chopra has backed To Kill a Tiger.

Priyanka pens a note on To Kill a Tiger

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka posted a screenshot of a Deadline article. She wrote, "I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Priyanka calls documentary 'hard hitting'

She also added, "This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter. This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story."

On Instagram, To Kill a Tiger director Nisha Pahuja shared a post. A part of it read, “We are thrilled to share that @Netflix has acquired global rights to TO KILL A TIGER! What’s more, the amazing @PriyankaChopra joins as Executive Producer. Priyanka has been an unwavering supporter of the film following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, attracted by its poignant depiction of a father’s valiant fight to win justice for his daughter.”

About To Kill a Tiger

To Kill a Tiger was nominated in the Best Feature Documentary category for the Oscars 2024. The film is all about Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, who takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, after she survived a sexual assault by three men in 2017. In the documentary, Kiran was still a child and a survivor of a gang rape. Today, she's nearly 20 years of age.

To Kill a Tiger got its theatrical release in October 2023 at the Film Forum in New York before expanding to major cities. Some of the executive producers also include Rupi Kaur, Atul Gawande, Andy Cohen, Anita Lee, Andrew Dragoumis, Shivani Rawat, Anita Bhatia, Niraj Bhatia, Deepa Mehta among others.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place