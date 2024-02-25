Jee Le Zaraa fan edit: Frustrated with delay, Reddit imagines what Priyanka, Alia, Katrina's movie would look like

Will Jee Le Zaraa ever see the light of day? The Farhan Akhtar directed, all-female road-trip movie was announced three years ago, with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif attached to star. Yet, there has been no update on the shooting of the film, with Farhan even moving ahead with Don 3. A new post from Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip shared a fan edit of what could have been if the makers made the film with the three actors and fans had a lot of thoughts, with many calling it ‘a missed opportunity’. (Also read: Jee Le Zaraa shelved due to date issues? Sources say it’s because Priyanka didn’t like the script) Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021.

About the fan edit

The fan edit consisted of many scenes taken out from the films of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to imagine a road trip with the three and the adventures that could have ensured a feel-good film. Piecing together scenes from Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do, Anjaana Anjaani; to Alia's Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons; and Katrina's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, and Baar Baar Dekho, the edit ended on the three girls having a gala time travelling together.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the fan edit, a fan said: “Still remember the social media meltdown when the film was announced…but they just killed the hype by delaying it so much!” Another fan said, “What a missed opportunity…maybe they’ll make it some years later but I doubt it will be the same cast.” A second fan said, “Maybe the success of The Crew can push these ladies back together and we can get one more fun movie.”

A fan felt Farhan Akhtar had a better opportunity with this film than Don 3. “Missed opportunity by Farhan. It had better more positive hype than Don 3,” read the comment. A fan also said, "Would've. Could've. Should've. But Farhan didn't! If he was really serious about making Jee Le Zaraa he would've worked harder on the scheduling conflict and made 'the dates' happen; too bad he spent a lot of that time working on his music instead (guttss toh dekho), and chasing a 'rockstar' career - squandered opportunity all-around. Farhan, tum itne smart hote hue itne stupid kaise ho (How can someone this smart be so stupid)?"

The buddy road movie was announced on the 20th anniversary of Farhan's 2001 directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and is co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Alia will be seen in Jigra and shoot for Love & War next, meanwhile Priyanka is slated to star in The Bluff, which is produced by The Russo Brothers and Heads of State. Katrina is yet to announce her next project.

