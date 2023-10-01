Jee Le Zaraa shelved due to date issues? Sources say it’s because Priyanka didn’t like the script

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif was announced in 2021 and quickly became one of the most anticipated films. However, since then, there have been no major updates, and several reports have surfaced suggesting delays due to changes in the cast. Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021.

Putting an end to speculations, Akhtar opened up about the movie’s delay and revealed that there have been issues with the dates. “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see," he said in an interview to Variety.

However, contrary to his statement, we have learned from the inside sources that it’s not the actual reason. “The truth is that Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said to no it. She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and at the same time sign the film’s contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences,” reveals the source.

The source also shares that the film has now gone on halt . "When a film fails to happen as per the initial plan, it takes time for the director and also to envisage a new way and decide whether he or she wants to take forward that story or not. Any which way it's a dated story now as it's already been delayed too much. It might take another two years for the film to go on floor. The makers need to ensure that the story remains relevant for that time," shares the source, adding that directors and writers like "Zoya and Farhan look into all these details."

A response was awaited from Priyanka, Farhan and Zoya at the time of going to press.

