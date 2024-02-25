Priyanka Chopra says she is 'obsessed' with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor's Crew teaser

Crew teaser dropped on Saturday and garnered positive reactions from celebs and fans alike. On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra also reacted to Crew's teaser. The film, releasing in March, features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as 'badass' flight attendants. Sharing Crew teaser on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Obsessed." Also read | Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are ready to steal, fake and risk it all Priyanka Chopra reacts to Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor's Crew teaser.

Reactions to Crew teaser

Crew's new teaser was unveiled by Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as well as the film's makers. It gives a glimpse at what the film (previously titled The Crew) will offer. Many on social media have been reacting to the teaser, saying they 'can't wait' to see Kareena, Tabu and Kriti' Sanon's ‘stylish heist movie’. Some fans called the Crew teaser ‘super’ and ‘too hot’.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Priyanka Chopra shared Crew teaser on Instagram Stories.

Watch Crew Teaser

Sharing the teaser on Saturday on Instagram, Kareena rightly wrote in her caption, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (Fasten your seat belts, because the temperature here is going to be too hot for you).” Actor Sayani Gupta commented on it, "Hahahahahhahaha!!! So fun! Can we please watch it Now!" A fan wrote, "Tabu and Kareena is a duo we didn't know we wanted... this movie is going to be super hit." One more said, “LOVE YOU SO MUCH! I AM SO EXCITED.”

About the film

Crew is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Crew has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to be released on March 29. On Friday, the cast and makers had shared the first posters of Kareena, Tabu and Kriti from the film. Some of them featured the actors in a red uniform, while another showed them together as flight attendants wearing sarees.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance. Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding which also featured Kareena, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place