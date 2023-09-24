Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor ‘go crazy’ at NMACC art exhibition, Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor join too

Ananya, Shanaya, Suhana at NMACC

Ananya took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a bunch of pictures from a colourful, eccentric art exhibition at NMACC. In the first picture, she's seen clicking a selfie with Suhana and Shanaya. They're all twinning in black - while Suhana is donning a gown, Ananya is seen in an all-black avatar with a black sleeveless top and black denim along with a brown belt. Shanaya pairs her black top with distressed blue denim pants.

Ananya is seen clicking selfies with Shanaya and with herself in other pictures of the carousel. She wrote in the caption, “Expect the unexpected (rainbow emoji) @nmacc.india (hearts in the eyes emojis).”

Shanaya also posted some more selfies on her Instagram. One of them was a selfie video with her and Ananya cat-walking near an art installation. Shanaya also posed with her father Sanjay in one of the pics she posted. She wrote in the caption, “Go crazy with your art” (hearts in the eyes emoji) best experience at @nmacc.india (red heart emoji) with the best people.” Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey commented red heart emojis on Shanaya's post.

Sanjay, Chunky in a hilarious photo

Being the true sports they are, Chunky and Sanjay posed with smiles next to a sign that read, “Famous for no reason.” They even posted solo pictures with that sign on their respective Instagram handles. Shanaya and Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay's wife, commented emojis on his post. He wrote in the caption, “Fun evening @nmacc.india , #spectacularplace.”

Chunky posted more pictures and selfies on his Instagram, along with a picture of the three girls at a spaghetti-themed art installation. He wrote in the caption, “Night at the Museum (hearts in eyes emoji) @nmacc.india,” referring to Ben Stiller's popular fantasy comedy franchise.

Chunky was last seen in Farhad Samji's Disney+ Hotstar comedy series Pop Kaun?. Sanjay appeared in an episode of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Prime Video India show Made in Heaven Season 2. Ananya recently delivered a box-office hit in Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy Dream Girl 2, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Suhana and Shanaya will soon make their acting debuts with Zoya's Netflix India period campus caper The Archies and Mohanlal-starrer pan-India film Vrushabha.

