Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Vikrant Massey shower love as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have announced they are expecting their first child in September this year. The news was shared by the actors on Thursday on Instagram, leading to numerous congratulatory messages from celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce they are having a baby Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are starting their own family. The couple was seen together on Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

Celebs react to Deepika-Ranveer's 'best news ever'

Commenting on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer's joint Instagram post featuring a cute image with pink and blue baby clothes and toys and 'September 2024' written, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Mubarak (Congratulations)."

Sonam Kapoor also commented, "Congratulations (heart emoji)." Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta wrote, "Congratulations (heart emojis)... best news ever!" 12th Fail's Vikrant Massey wrote, “OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko (Many, many congratulations to both of you)!!!”

'Welcome to the best hood ever'

Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Your best production yet!!!! So so happy for you both… congratulations." Kriti Sanon wrote, "Omg (oh my God)!!!! Congratulations you two!!!" Mira Rajput dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section of Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram post.

"Congratulations guys! Welcome to the best hood ever," Neha Dhupia commented. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actors Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta also dropped 'congratulations' in the comments section. Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh wrote, 'Omgggg congratulations (heart emojis) sooooo happppy."

When Deepika said Ranveer and she love children

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone had opened up about wanting to become a mother, and starting own family with Ranveer Singh. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika was asked 'if becoming a mother is something she looks forward to'. She had said 'absolutely' as she spoke about her and Ranveer's love for kids.

She also praised her parents, saying, “When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."

More about their relationship

Last year in November, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in Belgium as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

