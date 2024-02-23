Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani reveal their stunning second look from Goa beach wedding. See post

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding photos from Goa have been grabbing attention. Now, an inside video of the bride walking down the aisle has surfaced online. On Thursday, Rakul Preet and Jackky also dropped a new photo of their matching wedding look, seemingly for their Anand Karaj ceremony from Wednesday morning. Also read: PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani with a special letter Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a second look from their wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's new pic

Decked up in a gorgeous ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, Rakul Preet Singh was the epitome of grace, and Jackky Bhagnani looked handsome in his golden and cream groom attire. She wore heavy gold and kundan bridal jewellery. Their wedding looks screamed elegance and sophistication. The couple held hands and looked straight into the camera in the photo.

Rakul Preet's bridal entry

The couple also tied the knot in a Hindu sunset wedding on the same day. A video of Rakul Preet beaming as she walked the aisle to marry Jackky Bhagnani has also emerged on social media. The actor, decked up in a blush pink bridal lehenga, walked solo.

The clip gave another glimpse inside their dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa. Amidst the wedding celebrations, Jackky also unveiled a special gift for Rakul Preet – a heartfelt song titled Bin Tere, written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself.

More about the wedding ceremonies

A source close to Rakul Preet and Jackky had told India Today before the wedding, "The couple will take the saath pheras after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul Preet and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey."

Soon after their wedding on Wednesday, Rakul Preet and Jackky treated fans to their official wedding pictures. The newlyweds also stepped out of their hotel in Goa and posed together for the paparazzi in their wedding look.

