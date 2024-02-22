Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani married: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Parineeti Chopra congratulate the couple

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a beachside wedding on Goa on Wednesday. The couple dressed in matching ivory and pink outfits and looked radiant in their Instagram pictures. “Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” wrote Rakul, sharing the pictures. Congratulations poured in from fans and celebs both. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share stunning first official wedding pics from sunset ceremony. See here) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa(Instagram)

Celebs congratulate

Actors Mrunal Thakur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii Khanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul’s BFF and actor Lakshmi Manchu, director Nandini Reddy and others left congratulatory messages under Rakul's post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Congratulations darling @rakulpreet and @jackkybhagnani lots of love and best wishes for the both of you!” wrote Kajal while Lakshmi wrote, “Congratulations, so happy for you two.” Ritesh wrote, “Super congratulations you beautiful people,” while Nayanthara commented, “Congratulationsss u guys, lots of love to both of u.” Bhumi Pednekar said she never met people ‘that are so alike.’

The fairytale wedding

Rakul wore a pink and peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore a cream-golden sherwani with a massive necklace. Tarun Tahiliani designed both outfits. The couple married in twin ceremonies at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel. They invited only their family and closest friends to the event.

The guest list included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. Rakul and Jackky reportedly had an Anand Karaj ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, then married as per Sindhi traditions. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on February 19.

Upcoming work

Rakul will soon be seen in Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth with Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part released in 1996 and the sequel has been in production for a long time now. Jackky is waiting the release of his production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place