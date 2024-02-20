Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Baraatis Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty land in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa and their guests are here to get the party started. On Tuesday, several celebrities were spotted at the Goa airport as they arrived at the holiday destination for the wedding festivities. (also read: Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh kick off wedding celebrations in Goa; see first pics from venue) Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra land in Goa for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.

Bollywood runway at Goa airport

Among them were Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, David Dhawan, and others. Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal reached Goa on Monday.

Shilpa was seen in a white top and beige pants that she paired with a brown belt and brown bag. Raj opted for a blue printed shirt and jeans. Ayushmann looked ready for travel day in his black t-shirt and black jeans and carried a black bag on his back. Tahira wore a blue top and blue jeans and carried a Christian Dior tote bag. Arjun Kapoor opted for an all-black look and was talking on the phone as he exited the airport.

Sangeet night plans

As per an Indian Express report, Rakul and Jackky are planning a grand sangeet night on Tuesday. The sangeet will kick off at 8 pm and the theme for the evening will be Bollywood. Attendees have been asked to wear shimmery outfits as per the theme.

If a source is to be believed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are going to give a special performance for the bride and groom. Shilpa and Raj share a great relationship with Jackky's family especially his father Vashu Bhagnani. Interestingly, Jackky had graced Shilpa and Raj's wedding festivities in the past with his performance.

Pre-wedding festivities of Rakul and Jackky have already started in Goa. The main ceremony will take place on February 21.

About Rakul and Jackky

Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021. They have been together for a while and often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.