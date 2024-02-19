Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff song is nothing like that Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan banger

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are the latest Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, taking over from Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Akshay and Tiger shared the title track from their upcoming film on Monday. It shows the actors flaunting a bromance. (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are here to save India. Watch) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track: Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the song.

Watch the song:

The song is completely different from the title track of the hit 1998 movie and borrows just the ‘bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah’ line from the original song. It has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The song is composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together somewhere in Jordan, in khaki green outfits. A scene even shows Tiger downing some tequila shots while Akshay throws his away.

How did fans react?

Sharing the video, Akshay tweeted, “Tere peeche tera yaar khada #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTitleTrack out now.” Fans of the actor guessed that the song will appear at the end of the movie during end credits. “Look promising!! Best of luck for your movie!!! Can't wait to watch you in action.” However, a person on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that the team should release trailers and dialogue promos rather than songs. “Sir action promos, dialogue promos laao, aise songs movie ka flow bigadte hain (Sir release some action and dialogue promos. Such songs ruin the flow of the movie).”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."

"The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project," producer Jackky Bhagnani added.

