Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are here to save India. Watch

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Ahead of the teaser release, a new poster for the film was unveiled, showcasing the dynamic duo – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. On Wednesday, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser was unveiled by the makers and cast. It gives the best look yet at what the movie has in store – Akshay and Tiger's fierce battle with their enemy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who wants to destroy India. Think explosions, helicopters, missiles and lots of chaos. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set. Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

More about the film

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action thriller featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. Currently, the cast is shooting in Jordan.

The film promises action-packed stunts. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and is scheduled to be released around Eid in April, 2024. Initially, it was scheduled for a December 2023 release. The film has been shot across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said in a statement, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements of this mass entertainer to the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for Eid 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment.”

Apart from this, Akshay will soon be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru, as well as in the action thriller film, Sky Force. Among his upcoming projects is also the comedy film Welcome To The Jungle.

