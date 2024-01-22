Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were unable to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. The actors, who are currently shooting in Jordan for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' with the entire crew on set. (Also read: Alia Bhatt wears stunning Ramayan-inspired saree to Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya; internet loves it) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff chanted Jai Shree Ram with the entire crew.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share video

A video of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has emerged on the internet where they were seen jumping with the entire crew of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, while chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' energetically. Akshay and Tiger stood in front, and were seen with folded hands as they jumped multiple times together.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Akshay's video about Ram Mandir consecration

On Monday morning, Akshay also took to Instagram to share a message for fans. He greeted his fans with folded hands and was joined by co-star Tiger in the video. Akshay said, “Main hoon AKshay Kumar aur mere saath hai mere mitr Tiger Shroff; aur hum dono ki taraf se aap sabko 'Jai Shri Ram'. Aaj ka din puri duniya mein base Ram bhakto ke liye bohut bohut bohut bada din hai. Kai sau saalon ki pratiksha ke baad yeh din aaya hai ki Ram Lalla apne ghar Ayodhya mein apne bhavya mandir mein aa rahe hain (From me and my friend Tiger Shroff's side – Hail Shri Ram. Today is a big day for devotees of Lord Ram. After the wait of hundreds of years, the day has come, when Ram Lalla will be in his beautiful home in Ayodhya).”

“From both our sides, we would like to wish you all on this auspicious day. Jai Shri Ram.” In his caption, Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. Jai Shri Ram,” he said.

A host of celebrities were in Ayodhya to celebrate the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday. Among them were Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, and Rohit Shetty to name a few.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place