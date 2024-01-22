Alia Bhatt wears stunning Ramayan-inspired saree to Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya; internet loves it

Alia Bhatt was among the many Bollywood celebrities, who were Ayodhya in traditional ensembles for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The actor's saree was even more special as it had a Ramayan themed-border, which depicted embroidered images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and the Ram Setu. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor sit with Akash Ambani, wife Shloka, Katrina Kaif at Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in traditional ensembles at Ram Mandir ceremony.

Alia Bhatt's Ramayan saree

The saree was a hit on the internet as soon as some noticed the intricate details on its border. Alia also carried a shawl to beat the cold and carried a purse made from the same material as the saree. She was accompanied by actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, who wore a white kurta-pyjama with a cream shawl.

A fanpage shared a zoomed-in picture of Alia Bhatt's saree on X (formerly Twitter) after the ceremony. It was shared with the caption, “Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.”

An X user reacted to it, “Want the saree.” Another said, “Love, love her every outfit these days.” One more tweeted, “My girl is looking so beautiful (face holding back tears emoji).” An X user als tweeted, “One more reason to adore Alia."

Ram Mandir ceremony

Alia and Ranbir, along with celebs such as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff were a part of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on Monday.

Alia Bhatt at Joy Awards

Two days ago, Alia had represented India at Saudi Arabia's Joy Awards. She walked the red carpet in a printed saree teamed with an off-shoulder blouse. Sharing pictures of herself in the red and blue saree, she had written on Instagram, “To a night of culture, honour and cinema.”

Alia to not star opposite Ranbir in Ramayan

Alia is currently shooting for the film, Jigra. Ranbir is riding high on the success of his latest release Animal. He will next be seen as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Alia was earlier reported to have been approached to play Sita opposite Ranbir, but Sai Pallavi has now been confirmed for the role.

