Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh kick off wedding celebrations in Goa; see first pics from venue

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. They recently held their first pre-wedding function in Mumbai. Now, the first pictures from their wedding celebrations have emerged online, where the signboard from the venue was revealed. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani travel to Goa together ahead of their wedding; pose for paparazzi at airport. Watch) Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh will have an eco-friendly wedding in Goa.

New pictures from wedding venue

The new pictures from Jackky and Rakul's wedding venue reveal the official signboard that is decorated with flowers. It reads, ‘Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you.’ Another picture had a coconut which had the first letter of both their names ‘RP’ imprinted on it. It seems to be one of the drinks that will be served to the guests.

About the wedding

Jackky and Rakul left for Goa on Saturday evening. They had earlier reached Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for their big day. On Monday, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted arriving at Goa for the wedding. The grand wedding will take place in the presence of family and close friends on February 21. As per reports, their eco-friendly wedding will include digital invites, and no use of fireworks.

On the work front, Jackky is awaiting release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. It is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024. The title track of the film was released today.

Meanwhile, Rakul will be seen next in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Sinha and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

