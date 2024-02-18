Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani travel to Goa together ahead of their wedding; pose for paparazzi at airport. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani travelled to Goa on Saturday evening, a few days ahead of their wedding. Several pictures and videos of the couple at the Mumbai airport and then in Goa emerged on social media platforms. They were accompanied by their families. (Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of wedding) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot in Goa on February 21.

Rakul Preet and Jackky travel to Goa for wedding

In the videos, Rakul Preet was seen at the Mumbai airport making her way towards the terminal with her family. Jackky Bhagnani arrived at the airport minutes later. They were later seen at the Goa airport as they exited the terminal smiling at the paparazzi. Rakul Preet and Jackky left the airport in different cars.

What Rakul Preet and Jackky wore for their travel

For the travel, Rakul Preet was dressed in a vibrant orange pantsuit that she paired with a pink top. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and opted for white sneakers. He wore a casual outfit--a printed grey shirt, black pants and sneakers. The grand wedding will take place in Goa in the presence of family and close friends on February 21.

About Rakul Preet and Jackky's wedding

On Thursday, Rakul Preet arrived with her family at Jackky's house for the pre-wedding festivities. Rakul Preet and Jackky are going all out to ensure they have an eco-friendly wedding, according to news agency ANI sources. Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks, and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.

The ceremonies will last three days, beginning on February 19. Rakul Preet and Jackky have been together for a while and often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances. Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021.

About Rakul Preet's film

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simha and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

About Jackky's project

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. It is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

