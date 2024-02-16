Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani reveal their outfits from first pre-wedding event. See pics

Looks like Rakul Preet Singh won't starve her fans and followers of wedding content unlike other A-lister celebrities, who recently got married. A few hours after her first pre-wedding event in Mumbai on Thursday night, Rakul dropped a bunch of pictures of her outfit for the night. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to reportedly marry at this luxurious hotel in south Goa) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have shared their first looks from their wedding functions.

Rakul's pre-wedding look

Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in a green sharara with mirror work and thin straps. She wore kundan jewellery – a choker, large studs and a bracelet – with the green outfit and styled her hair in luscious waves. Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Friday, Rakul Preet captioned her post, “Mai koi aisa geet gaun? (Shall I sing such a song),” which is a song from Shah Rukh Khan's hit movie Yes Boss.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Fans love the look

Husband-to-be, filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani dropped a like on her post but shied away from leaving a comment. Her fans, however, showered her with compliments.

“Mat karo shadi yaar (Don't get married),” said a fan with crying emojis. Another person wrote, “She's the prettiest actress right now... U can't convince me otherwise.” “There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry. you are the most beautiful and gorgeous,” read another comment.

Jackky also shared a picture of his own look for the night. He wore a black velvet kurta with asymmetrical hemline and black pants.

Rakul Preet Singh arrived all dolled up with her family at Jackky Bhagnani's house for the pre-wedding festivities on Thursday night. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Rakul Preet can be seen making her way towards the Jackky's house with her family in a car. Ready and glammed up for her wedding festivities. Jackky's house is seen beautifully lit up in golden lights.

About the wedding

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa are going all out to ensure they have a eco-friendly wedding, according to sources.

Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks, and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.

The wedding celebrations will go on for three days, beginning on February 19, with the major ceremony on February 21. The pair, according to sources, has hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly.

These specialists will evaluate the impact of the wedding celebrations and advise Singh and Bhagnani on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint.The couple intends to participate in the tree-planting effort shortly after their wedding vows are exchanged.