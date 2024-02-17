Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. They recently held their first pre-wedding function in Mumbai. On Saturday, they reached Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings ahead of their big day. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani reveal their outfits from first pre-wedding event Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Pet, Jackky's temple visit

For the visit, Rakul wore a pink Anarkali suit with a matching dupatta. With black sunglasses, she was accessorised with minimal jewellery. Jackky Bhagnani opted for a mint green kurta with black pants and sunglasses for the temple visit.

The two were seen getting out of a vehicle together. They also brought offerings for the temple. Before entering the temple, Rakul and Jacky briefly posed for the paparazzi and even interacted with them, who seemingly congratulated them.

Rakul and Jackky's pre wedding festivities

Rakul and Jackky recently held their first pre-wedding festivity at Jackky Bhagnani's house. Rakul was making her way towards the Jackky's house with her family in a car. She was all glammed up for her wedding festivities. Jackky's house was also beautifully lit up in golden lights.

Later, Rakul treated her fans with photos of her look from the celebration. She looked gorgeous as ever in a green sharara with mirror work and thin straps all over. She paired them with Kundan jewellery, which included a choker, large studs and a bracelet – and styled her hair in luscious big waves. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Rakul Preet wrote in the caption, “Mai koi aisa geet gaun? (Shall I sing such a song),” referring to the song from Shah Rukh Khan's hit movie Yes Boss.

The D-day

Reportedly, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani will get married in Goa. It also seems that they are going all out to ensure they have an eco-friendly wedding, as per sources.

Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites, in order to save paper waste. They also reportedly have a prohibition on fireworks and have pledged to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.

The wedding celebrations will go on for three days, kickstarting on February 19. Reportedly, the major ceremony is on February 21. The couple, as per sources, has hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly. These specialists will evaluate the impact of their wedding and advise Rakul and Jackky on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint.

