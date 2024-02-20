Samantha Ruth Prabhu says year of separation from Naga Chaitanya was 'extremely difficult', talks about myositis

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about her health and the 'extremely difficult year' before she was diagnosed with myositis. Taking to her YouTube channel, Samantha dropped the first episode from her health podcast series, Take 20, as she spoke to Alkesh. A year before she talked about her autoimmune condition, Samantha separated from her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes work after break from acting, announces release of health podcast) Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about herself on her health podcast series.

Samantha talks about her health, ‘extremely difficult year’

Samantha said, "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”

Samantha opens up on ‘harrowing experience’

She added, "The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people be safe than sorry.”

Samantha had talked about myositis on Instagram

Last year, Samantha announced a break from work to focus on her health. In 2022, she had revealed her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune condition, ahead of the release of her film Yashoda. A part of her Instagram post read, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

Recently, she shared a video on Instagram Stories announcing her comeback. “I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast. It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really love, and something I am extremely passionate about.”

About Samantha's project

Samantha will be seen with Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel. It is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version.

