 Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes work, announces release of health podcast - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes work after break from acting, announces release of health podcast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes work after break from acting, announces release of health podcast

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 11, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared that she is going back to work after taking a long break to focus on her health. She also talked about her exciting new project.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finally resuming work. Fans of the actor can rejoice as Samantha took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening to share that she is going back to her life as an actor after taking a long break to focus on her health. Samantha also shared that she will be releasing her new project, which is a podcast based on health, next week. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan share an update on Citadel India: Everything we know about their upcoming series)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram Stories.
What Samantha said

Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and said in a video message to her fans, “Yes, I am going back to work, finally… But apart from that, in the meantime, I was so completely jobless. (smiles) But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It’s a health podcast. It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really, really love. I am extremely passionate about it, and I am very excited that it is releasing next week. I hope that some of you really find it extremely useful. And, I think I have enjoyed making this."

Samantha's break from acting

It was in July last year, when Samantha announced a break from her projects for at least one year to focus on her health. She underwent treatment for her autoimmune condition, Myositis, in the US, and travelling around the world. A source had told Hindustan Times, “Few months back, Samantha decided that she will be taking a break from acting, and was just waiting to wrap up her projects — Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian segment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. When I checked with her a few months back, she told me that she is not signing any projects currently."

Samantha was last seen in Kushi, her second Telugu film with actor Vijay Devarakonda. It marked their onscreen reunion after the 2018 film Mahanati. It released on September 1 last year. In the meantime, the actor had also wrapped the filming of the Indian leg of Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel.

