Ranveer Singh can't help but smile as Deepika Padukone gets romantic, gives him a kiss on 5th anniversary

Ranveer Singh has shared a post featuring himself and Deepika Padukone a day after the actor-couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ranveer posted the picture clicked during their recent vacation in Belgium. He also penned a brief note. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrated fifth anniversary in Brussels? Fan shares pic as proof) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during their vacation.

What Ranveer, Deepika wore for their day out

In the picture, Ranveer wore a printed black sweater, black pants and coat. Deepika Padukone was seen in a grey coat under her black outfit. Both of them wore white sneakers and carried bags. Deepika closed her eyes and planted a kiss on Ranveer's cheek. He held her and smiled looking at the camera.

Ranveer shares anniversary post

The couple stood on a bridge over a canal surrounded by beautiful houses. Sharing the picture, Ranveer captioned the post, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!" He also Deepika and added black heart emojis. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Stay together for forever!! You guys are the biggest strength for each other!" Another comment read, "To infinity and beyond."

Ranveer and Deepika posed with fans in Brussels too

Earlier, several pictures and videos of Ranveer and Deepika posing with their fans in Brussels surfaced on social media platforms. On X (formerly Twitter), a fan claimed to have spotted the couple in Brussels. He also shared a snapshot capturing the duo engaged in a conversation inside a salon, seated on a plush couch. In another picture, Ranveer and Deepika posed with their fans.

About Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Singham Again in the pipeline. Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film Don 3.

