Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrated fifth anniversary in Brussels? Fan shares pic as proof

Deepika Padukone and actor-husband Ranveer Singh visited Brussels recently, as per a photo shared by a fan of the actors from the city. Deepika and Ranveer seemingly celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on November 14 in the capital of Belgium after their photo surfaced. The couple sat together waiting inside what looked like a salon. They were engrossed in a conversation in the photo in which their backs were to the camera. Also read: Deepika Padukone looks stunning, chats with Ranveer Singh as they leave wedding party Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their anniversary in Brussels, as per a fan post.

Deepika and Ranveer spotted in Brussels

On Tuesday, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Spotted Deepika and Ranveer in Brussels!" In response, a person asked, "Clicked any pictures?" Responding to it, the fan shared Deepika and Ranveer's candid photo, and wrote, "This is the pic I took of them." Sharing the location of where he spotted the couple, he wrote in another tweet, “Anis Carter Salon.”

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding

The two tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony at the scenic Lake Como, Italy. Following an outdoor mehandi ceremony, Deepika and Ranveer sealed the deal in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, and then also celebrated their union with an Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. They had then hosted two receptions in India, one in Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, followed by another for the Bollywood friends in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer's recent outings

Days before their fifth anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer made several joint public appearances. Last week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted leaving together after attending Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya's reception in Mumbai. Now, an inside picture of the actors posing with the newlyweds has surfaced. Before that, the couple was spotted together at the grand Jio World Centre launch in Mumbai. Deepika and Ranveer were seen with Nita Ambani and others as they left the star-studded event.

Deepika was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starer Jawan. She will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

She was recently roped in for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be seen as a cop named Shakti Shetty. The upcoming film also stars Ranveer, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. He will also be seen as the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's reboot of the hit franchise.

