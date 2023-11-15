Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look regal as they pose with newlyweds Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya at grand reception

A few days ago, Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya married at the Jio Convention Centre in a traditional Hindu ceremony amidst their loved ones. The couple also hosted some wedding festivities in Udaipur. Last week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted leaving together after attending Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya's reception in Mumbai. Now, an inside picture of the actors posing with the newlyweds has surfaced. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand in hand in ethnic ensembles as they exit airport Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posed with Jay Kotak, Aditi Arya and their families.

Deepika, Ranveer's reception pic with Jay, Aditi

Aditi Arya, who is known for her role in the Ranveer Singh's film 83, among other projects, and Jay Kotak, son of banker Uday Kotak and the vice president of Kotak811, the digital banking solution of Kotak Mahindra Bank, hosted their reception on November 7. In a picture from inside the celebration, Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles as they posed on stage alongside Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya as well as their parents.

Deepika wore a golden lehenga set, while Ranveer was in a black velvet bandhgala. Earlier, videos of the actors getting into their car and leaving the reception were shared by paparazzi and fan pages.

Recently, Ranveer shared BTS photos with Deepika as their first film together, Ram Leela, completed 10 years. He said the film 'changed their lives forever'. The caption read, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever… in more ways than one!" The couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Deepika and Ranveer's recent projects

Deepika was last seen in a special role in Shah Rukh Khan-starer Jawan. She will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

She was recently roped in for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be seen as a cop named Shakti Shetty. The upcoming film also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Ranveer, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, will also be seen as the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's reboot of the hit franchise.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON