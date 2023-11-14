close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh shares BTS pics with Deepika Padukone as Ram Leela clocks 10 years, says film 'changed our lives forever'

Ranveer Singh shares BTS pics with Deepika Padukone as Ram Leela clocks 10 years, says film 'changed our lives forever'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 14, 2023 07:28 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starred together for the first time in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film turns 10 on November 15.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela celebrates 10 years of release on November 15. To mark this special occasion, actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jointly shared a bunch of BTS pictures on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday. The film marked the first collaboration between the two actors, who went on to date each other during the shoot and eventually got married five years later in 2018. (Also read: Deepika Padukone says she and Ranveer Singh 'schedule' time with each other due to their busy work life)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared new pictures on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared new pictures on Instagram.

Ranveer and Deepika's BTS pics

Ranveer and Deepika shared a bunch of unseen selfies from the set in their costumes. In the first picture, Ranveer was seen making a cheeky expression holding Deepika in front and teasing her. In the second picture, Ranveer and Deepika smiled for another selfie.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the next picture, Deepika looked stunning in a solo photo. Another picture had Deepika's injured feet, which was perhaps from the shoot from the song Nagada Sang Dhol. A second picture had Ranveer and Priyanka make a goofy expression. Priyanka had an item number Ram Chahe Leela in the film. Ranveer also shared a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali from the sets of the film.

The caption of the joint post read, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!"

Deepika and Ranveer's future projects

Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer will be seen next in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Deepika too. He is also the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's reboot of the hit franchise.

Meanwhile, Deepika delivered one of the year's biggest hits with Pathaan. She was also a part of Jawan, which is the biggest hit of the year. Both films starred Shah Rukh Khan opposite her. She will be seen next in Fighter.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out