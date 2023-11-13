Deepika Padukone says she and Ranveer Singh 'schedule' time with each other due to their busy work life

Actor Deepika Padukone is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and as is her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. In such a situation, finding time to spend with each other could become a big task in itself. She says they have to ‘schedule’ it sometimes. (Also read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh neither confirmed nor denied rumours of rift) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh prefer quality time over simply more time together.

‘You have to make the time’

In a new interview with Vogue India, Deepika spoke about the meticulous way she and Ranveer Singh have to plan their time together. “Spending time with my husband is very important to me. You have to make the time… I have to say both he and I make the effort. It cannot be one-sided. We have to schedule it. In our professions, where one of us can be travelling for a month at a time or sometimes he might have a late night and I have an early morning, there are times when we are in the same city but hardly get quality time with each other. It’s not the quantum of time but the quality of that time we have together. We love it when it’s just the two of us but we also love spending time with our families," Deepika said.

‘Dancing at 4am’

Deepika also said how she likes to spend time with Ranveer. “I love dancing. Sometimes, on the weekends, my husband and I play music in the living room and stay up dancing until 4am showing off our playlists to each other," she said. Incidentally, she said the same thing on her Koffee With Karan episode that aired last month.

The KWK controversy

While fans appreciated the ‘dancing in living room' bit, the episode also got Deepika and Ranveer a lot of trolling. On the episode, Deepika talked about their dating phase with Ranveer, which many found closer to a situationship than an actual relationship. Deepika said that she was going on dates with others as well while ‘in my mind’ she was committed to Ranveer. This, did not sit well with many and the couple was trolled relentlessly for days for what they believe was 'putting up a front of a perfect love story'.

Neither has commented on the controversy so far.

Deepika delivered one of the year's biggest hits with Pathaan. She was also a part of Jawan, which is the biggest hit of the year. Both films starred her opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She will be seen next in Fighter.

Ranveer will be seen next in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Deepika too. He is also the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's reboot of the hit franchise.

