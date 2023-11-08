Deepika Padukone looks stunning, chats with Ranveer Singh as they leave wedding party. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended a wedding party in Mumbai. Ditching the Bollywood Diwali parties, the couple opted for a different occasion in their ethnic best. They were snapped laughing and almost holding hands while enjoying a chat with each other in their vehicle. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand in hand in ethnic ensembles as they exit airport Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leaving a party. (Manav Manglani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

A paparazzi video showed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leaving from the venue after the party. Deepika was glowing in an ivory-gold traditional ensemble. She had her hair tied into a bun with some chunky polki earrings. Ranveer looked his best in a black glittery sherwani with black sunglasses.

In the video, they were seen sitting in the back seat. Ranveer looked all smiles while speaking with Deepika. She rolled down her window upon seeing photographers and turned back at Ranveer to seemingly say something. This is when Ranveer is seen trying to hold her hand. As both held each other, their car zoomed off.

Internet reacts as Ranveer tries holding Deepika's hand

Deepika and Ranveer recently faced a lot of criticism after appearing on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. Reacting to their recent spotting video, someone wrote in the comment section, “They just show off.” “They are like this always nothing changed,” backed a fan. One more commented, “At this point… they need to stop trying hard… their prefect couple image failed miserably so the least they can do is being real instead of this hold my hand the camera is her thing.”

Besides the fiasco around Deepika and Ranveer's statement on Karan Johar's show, fans also got to finally see their wedding video. The couple unveiled their wedding video for the first time, five years after they married in a twin ceremony as per their cultures, in Italy.

Deepika was last seen in a special role in Jawan. She will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She was recently roped in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as brutal officer Shakti Shetty. It also stars Ranveer Singh.

