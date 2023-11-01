Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they exit Jio World Plaza event with Nita Ambani. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday arrived at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. They were joined by founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani as they exited the venue after attending the star-studded event that had everyone from Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in attendance. A video of Ranveer giving Deepika a kiss on the cheek has surfaced online. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt join the Ambanis at glamorous Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai. Watch Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's sweet display of affection at Jio World Plaza launch was captured by paparazzi.

Ranveer and Deepika's PDA

The couple's sweet display of affection grabbed attention on social media. Videos of Ranveer and Deepika exiting Jio World Plaza show them smiling and having a conversation with Nita Ambani as they wait for their car outside Jio World Plaza. Ranveer, who also interacted with billionaire heiress Isha Ambani, who heads Reliance Retail, was seen kissing Deepika’s cheek, as they headed to their car. Deepika wore a black latex dress, while Ranveer was in a black unbuttoned shirt and matching trousers.

Deepika and Ranveer's Koffee With Karan episode

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in Italy in 2018. Deepika and Ranveer recently made their first appearance as a couple on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8, and took the internet by storm with their revelations about their relationship.

On the first episode of the latest season of the celebrity chat show, Deepika had revealed that until Ranveer proposed to her, they were allowed to see other people. She added that they always found their way back to each other because no one excited her more than Ranveer did.

Deepika recalled on the show that she had come out of difficult relationships and didn't want to be attached or committed at the time. She had said, ''I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun. And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.''

As soon as the episode dropped, social media went into overdrive, with many trolling Deepika for her remark about casual dating. Some even called her a 'red flag'.

