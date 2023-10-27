News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vir Das defends Deepika Padukone as trolls attack her for ‘casual dating’ comment on Koffee with Karan

Vir Das defends Deepika Padukone as trolls attack her for 'casual dating' comment on Koffee with Karan

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 27, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Vir Das felt there must be a ‘moment of silence’ for all the men triggered by Deepika Padukone's casual dating remark in Koffee with Karan.

The first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who talked at length about their relationship and how it culminated into a marriage. Many on the internet have since commented at length on how Deepika spoke about seeing 'other people' while she was still dating Ranveer. Now, actor-comedian Vir Das has weighed in on the matter and reacted to the entire internet meltdown over the episode. (Also read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh neither confirmed nor denied rumours of rift)

What Vir Das said

Vir took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and took a firm stand with Deepika. He wrote, "Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them."

Reacting to Vir's hilarious take, one user said, "Nailed it." Another commented, "Not sure what he means by ‘league’ here. This is a league that no normal Indian man wants to be a part of - real or imaginary, even in Bollywood." A comment also read, "This explains it!"

More details

In the episode, Deepika had said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

Later in the episode, there was a moment when Deepika even asked Ranveer who were her suitors. To this, a visibly annoyed Ranveer said, “Abhi toh tumne bola I was seeing other people but I would go back to him. Tumko ab yaad nahi aa raha hai (Just a few minutes ago you said you were seeing other people and now you can't remember)?” “I can’t remember the people,” Deepika responded. “I remember very clearly,” Ranveer said in return.

