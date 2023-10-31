Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt bring Bollywood glamour to Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt made separate entries at the opening event of the Jio World Plaza Launch on Tuesday. Both the actors looked stunning as they posed at the entrance and smiled at the paparazzo in their off-shoulder dresses. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get support from Congress leader after being trolled over Koffee With Karan episode) Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt at the Jio World Plaza launch.

Deepika's look for the event

Deepika chose an off-shoulder grey Louis Vuitton dress which she styled with a pair of knee-high black boots. She completed the look with a messy bun. Deepika attended the star-studded event without her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. She smiled for the paparazzo and went inside shortly after.

Alia Bhatt's black outfit

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt chose another off-shoulder dress with bold design patterns near the waist. She chose minimal accessories and kept her hair untied. She arrived without her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza, singer Kanika Kapoor, and Javed Jaffrey among others.

Deepika in Koffee with Karan

Deepika has been making headlines ever since she appeared with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. In the episode, Deepika revealed that she and Ranveer had not committed to each other and that she was still seeing other people until he asked her to marry him.

"I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other," she had said.

After her comments attracted negative comments, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a long note extending her support to Deepika. Actor-comedian Vir Das also took a dig at the men upset by her comments in his recent X post.

Deepika's films

Deepika was last seen in a special appearance as Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the blockbuster Jawan. She will be next seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is set for a Republic Day release next year.

Alia recently won the National Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON