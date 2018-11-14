Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are married now, wedding ceremony ends in Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on Wednesday. The couple married as per Konkani rituals amid the recital of the holy mantras. The wedding took place at the picturesque Villa Del Belbianello with around 30-40 guests in attendance. The mandap was decorated with white flowers while the sprawling venue decked up by about 12 florists specially flown in from Florence.

The wedding will be followed by a grand lunch at the villa with several cuisines on display, including the South Indian staples like rice and dosa. A report suggests that special chefs from Switzerland have been flown to Italy to bake the perfect wedding cake along with some amazing desserts.

Heavy security is in place at the venue in order to avoid any trespassers and paparazzi. A no-picture policy also bars the guests from sharing any pictures of the event.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

The Padmaavat actors will get married again as per Sindhi rituals on November 15. The wedding was preceded by a romantic engagement ceremony on November 12. According to the reports, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies were held at different venues with Ranveer’s ceremony at the decked up CastaDiva Resort and Deepika’s function at Villa d’Este, situated five kilometers away.

Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Shubha Mudgal sang mehendi and thumri songs respectively during the mehendi ceremony. It is to be noted, Harshdeep had shared a picture from the venue during the sangeet which was later deleted under the no picture policy.

The lavish Italian wedding will be followed by a Bengaluru reception on November 21 and Mumbai reception on November 28. The wedding invites came with QR codes which were to be scanned at the time of the entry. The visitors and the guests were also handed over special wrist bands to be presented for entry at the Casta Diva villa.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 16:40 IST